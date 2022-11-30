Holiday deals live blog: Best deals you can still get at Walmart, Amazon and more

Holiday deals live blog: Best deals you can still get at Walmart, Amazon and moreget the free app
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the 2022 holiday deals season continues. CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- available now. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Bookmark this page and visit often to check out all our favorite holiday deals you can get now.
You can use the links below to head straight to the deals at your favorite stores:
- See all Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get
- See all Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can still get
- See all Best Buy Cyber Monday deals you can still get
- See all Wayfair Cyber Monday deals you can still get
- See all Target Cyber Monday deals you can still get
- See all Kohl's Cyber Monday deals you can still get
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $328 while supplies last
Looking to upgrade your television in time for Christmas? Walmart is the place to go for the best TV deals this season. Case in point: Right now you can get an RCA-branded 65" Roku 4K TV for just $328 at Walmart Deals for Days.
We've seen just about every Walmart TV deal sell out this season, so if you're tempted by this $300 Roku TV deal, grab it now while you can.
Walmart is practically giving away this mini-fridge for $28 during its Deals for Days sale
Here's the perfect addition for your office space, bedroom or bathroom: A space-saving mini-fridge. It's only $28 right now at Walmart -- a truly bonkers deal.
Walmart reviewers say this LCD-illuminated fridge is the perfect size for storing skin care items. "Not only is the price affordable but it's also a LED mirror. Says one reviewer: "When I saw this product in store I instantly wanted it, but I was skeptical if it would actually chill my things. But it does!"
Personal chiller LED lighted mini-fridge with glass door, $28 (reduced from $40)
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288
If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today
Get a top-rated stroller for $90 off
Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.
This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.
Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $360 (regularly $450)
The best stroller deals you can get right now: Plus shop Uppababy Vista, Mockingbird, more
Save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still get a sweet deal on this Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
The Theragun Pro is $200 off right now at Best Buy
The best deal on the Theragun Pro is happening today.
The fitness device is $200 off right now at Best Buy.
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $599)
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still on sale at Amazon
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday AirPods deal, don't worry. You can still get a good deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Save on the Apple iPad Air 5 today at Walmart
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Wayfair deal alert: Get this Cuisinart coffee maker for only $100
Looking for a budget-friendly coffee maker? Then Wayfair has just the deal for you! This Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker is on sale now for only $100.
This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.
Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)
Enjoy major savings on this Lavazza espresso machine (and compatible pods)
Looking for the perfect compact espresso machine for your dorm, apartment or home office? Check out this deal on the Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine.
This compact espresso machine is still on sale after Cyber Monday. The espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.
This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods (which you can still get for up to 30% off during Lavazza's Cyber Week sale)
Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine, $115 (reduced from $185)
Post-Cyber Monday deal: Score Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for $100 off
Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still get this hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds at Walmart. For a limited time, you can save $100 on these top-rated earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
Walmart has a ton of great PS5 games on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $55 (reduced from $70)
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $50 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $32 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $36 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $58 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Gran Turismo 7, $35 (reduced from $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $20 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $35 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal: Get half-off a year of Paramount Plus
If you love Paramount content such as CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. To kick off the holiday season this Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering half off all annual subscriptions, no matter the tier. Get the Essential plan for just $25 for the year, or go ad-free with the Premium plan for just $50 annually.
Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Paramount+ also provides new subscribers a 7-day free trial.
Paramount+, $25 and up per year (reduced from $50 and up)
What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: 'Fantasy Football'
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball?
Cyber Monday deal: Get Wrangler jeans for $12 each at Walmart
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe -- Walmart has a ton of basics on deep discount at its Deals for Days sale. Case in point: You can get a new pair of Wrangler Rustler relaxed fit jeans for just $12.
These Wrangler jeans are available in three colors: dark stonewash, light stonewash and tinted dark. Sizes range from 29 x 30 up to 50 x 30.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Peacock Premium for just $1 per month
Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service that, unlike other streaming services on this list, offers a totally free, ad-supported tier that grants access to a limited number of titles in the Peacock library. Bonus tip for the holiday season: you can stream every new Hallmark holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel through Peacock.
Right now, you can score Peacock's $5 per month tier for just $1 with the code "SAVEBIG" -- saving you $4 each month.
What to watch on Peacock right now: 'Nope'
Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to stream on Peacock.
Cyber Monday streaming deal: Get Hulu for just $2 per month
Hulu was an early giant of the streaming world, and is currently known for hosting new episodes of TV shows within 24 hours of a primetime premiere, unlike other platforms such as Netflix, where subscribers often have to wait until a season is finished and binge it all in just a few sessions.
Today (Nov. 28) is the last day to get Hulu's ad-supported tier for just $2 per month for the entire year -- that's just $24 for a full year of access to Hulu's huge library.
And if you think that deal is good, wait until you hear this: For Cyber Monday, you can combine the $2 per month ad-supported Hulu deal with Hulu's Disney+ add-on for just $3 extra per month. That brings your total for access to both Hulu and Disney shows and movies to just $5 per month for the entire year, saving you $72. But act fast, this streaming deal ends today.
Save $230 on this Hisense TV during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
In the market for a new 4K TV? Then check out this deal on the Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV.
This TV offers great picture quality at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision HDR and quantum dot Wide color gamut technology for accurate color and clear picture quality. Amazon Fire TV is built-in to the Hisense fire TV, so you can easily access all of your favorite programs from Paramount+, Hulu and more.
Hisense U6 series 4K fire TV, $300 (reduced from $530)
This 2-in-1 Bissell robot vacuum and wet mop is 43% off during Amazon Cyber Monday sale
If you have a pet at home, you'll want to check out this 2-in-1 wet mop and robot vacuum. It can pick up pet hair from your carpet and mop up muddy paw prints from hardwood or tile floors.
This robotic multitasker from Bissell mops and vacuums, switching between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings.
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $230 (reduced from $400)
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save over $200 on this self-emptying robot vacuum
Robot vacuums are great at picking up crumbs, dirt and pet hair from your carpet. However, it can be a pain to constantly have to stop and empty the bin while your robot vacuum is cleaning. Thankfully, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum can empty itself.
This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)
Save $50 on these Treblab over-ear headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
Amazon is offering a deep discount on these top-rated headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly. Save $50 on these over-ear headphones now before the sale ends.
Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $70 (reduced from $120)
Save $150 on the Theragun Pro for Cyber Monday
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared to just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)
Amazon Cyber Monday sale: Save $800 on this 4K LG smart TV
Shopping for a new TV this Cyber Monday? Then you won't want to miss this great deal on an LG smart TV.
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,297)
Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Here are the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Walmart has one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals available now. It's your last chance to save big at the Walmart Deals for Days sale this November.
Here's a quick look at some of the best deals you can get:
- Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 50" QLED Roku 4K TV, $288 (reduced from $378)
- Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)
- Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
- Ancestry DNA Genetic Ethnicity, $49 (reduced from $119)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
Many of these deals, like other Walmart Deals for Days sale items, are likely to sell out. So don't waste time -- head to the Walmart Cyber Monday sale and start shopping now.
Apple AirPods are $79 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
We've found the most budget-friendly Apple AirPods deal during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. You can get the 4.8-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods for $79 -- less than half their usual price.
These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when enjoying movies and music.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deal: Save $500 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptop
Get a great Cyber Monday deal on a powerful Samsung two-in-one laptop: The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has an Intel i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and a whopping 1 TB of storage. The vibrant 15.6" AMOLED touchscreen is designed to reduce eye strain. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Includes an S Pen for note taking and drawing.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Amazon has the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
This 26-piece Rubbermaid container set is only $8 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Now this is a Cyber Monday deal!
During Walmart's Deals for Days sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe set has all of the food storage you could ever need.
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids. Choose from two colors.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
While you're on your way to Walmart, you should check out the best deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Cyber Monday
Walmart is offering $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle during its Cyber Monday Deals for Days sale.
Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on this 4.9-star-rated 'The Pioneer Woman' cookware set this Cyber Monday
Walmart has all sorts of great kitchen deals at its Deals for Days Cyber Monday sale, but here's one of the best. Now, for Cyber Monday, you can get a 20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set for $99 -- a savings of $50.
This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch oven with lid, four-quart Everyday Pan with lid, four felt protectors, 10-inch griddle, nylon spoon, slotted turner, ladle, spoon/lid rest, chef knife with sheath, paring knife with sheath and two cutting mats.
The cookware features a charcoal-colored speckled enamel exterior that won't fade; the interior is non-stick.
The colorful design goes perfectly with the rest of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. Fortunately, a number of The Pioneer Woman cookware, bakeware, serving dishes and more are on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. So if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen -- or help someone else outfit a new one this holiday -- head to the Walmart Deals for Days sale and start shopping.
20-piece The Pioneer Woman cast aluminum cookware set, $99 (reduced from $150)
Cyber Monday deal: Samsung's 'The Frame' is up to $1,100 off at Walmart
Our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is back on sale for Cyber Monday. The CBS Essentials bestseller is marked down at most retailers. But one retailer -- Walmart -- has a better deal than the others on this most-wanted picture frame TV.
When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.
The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.
55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)
65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,449 (reduced from $2,000)
75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $3,000)
This is your last chance to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress
You're running out of time to save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress. The CBS Essentials staff-loved mattress brand has reached the final hours of its Black Friday sale. Almost all mattress styles are on sale at the retailer's site through tonight.
Hurry -- this deal ends soon!
The highly rated mattress is on sale for up to $500 off right now. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.
Saatva Solaire adjustable California split California king mattress, $4,550 (regularly $5,050)
Most Saatva mattresses are on sale for a few more hours.
If you're on the fence about buying one, you should try the CBS Essentials staff-loved Saatva Classic.
The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.
Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $735 (regularly $935)
Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,595 (regularly $1,695)
Saatva Classic mattress (king), $1,995 (regularly $2,195)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Walmart is practically giving away this $20 vacuum
Walmart has some seriously impressive Cyber Monday deals, including a top-rated vacuum for just $20. Yes, $20. Walmart is practically giving this super-affordable stick vacuum away.
If you're in the market for a new vacuum but not looking to splurge, then Walmart has you covered with this deal. The IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum is only $20 right now at Walmart.
This lightweight, corded stick vacuum has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website. You can use the vacuum upright or remove the handle and use is as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with a slim nozzle for corners and other hard-to-reach areas.
"I need a lightweight vacuum because of my bad back...this one is amazing," wrote a Walmart customer. "The thin nozzle allows me to get all those small corners and under furniture where dog hair collects...It worked like a champ and didn't bother my back at all because it is so light. Tried the carpet attachment and it worked fantastic too. It even will work in your car. The vacuum is just what I wished for and I am super happy with it. It would make a great Christmas gift for seniors that are having a hard time with a regular vacuum."
IonVac 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum, $20 (reduced from $40)
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has begun. These are the best deals you can shop right now
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for $100 off
The 4.7-star-rated Nanit Pro baby monitor system is just $279 during Amazon's Cyber Weekend sale. That's $100 off the regular price.
Hurry -- these deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale baby monitor while you still can.
The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth.
Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)
The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy already has it marked down now as part of the Cyber Monday sale.
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Get this cooling weighted blanket for just $64 while you still can
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Cyber Weekend sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
Amazon Cyber Weekend deal: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Shop a top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills brow tool on sale at Amazon's Cyber Weekend sales event. Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil for outlining and detailing brows. The 4.7-star-rated beauty tool is on sale during Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals.
Hurry -- Amazon's Cyber Weekend deals run through Monday, Nov. 28. Get your hands on an on-sale eyebrow pencil while you still can.
This Amazon deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. In fact, many Amazon Cyber Weekend deals are. That means you'll need to become an Amazon Prime member to access them.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
An Amazon customer called this product the "natural brows MVP." "Perfect natural brows with ease!" they wrote. "Lasts all day, even through workouts and well worth the money."
This brow tool is available in 12 shades.
This deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
The best Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals: Shop deals on The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid, Keurig and more
Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals. The major retailer has rolled back the prices of cookware sets, glass and plastic food storage containers, coffee makers, air fryers and more from The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid and Keurig.
Keep reading to discover the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals that you can shop right now. Many of these deals are available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Hurry, these Cyber Monday deals won't last.
- The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
- Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
- The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)
- 18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)
- Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
- Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
- Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
- Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
Walmart Cyber Monday: This 5-star-rated air fryer is just $49
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.
The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.
This eight-quart air fryer is on sale for $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday deals.
"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"
This air fryer deal is available on Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49
Walmart Cyber Monday: The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 at Walmart
We found a Walmart Cyber Monday deal on a powerful cordless Dyson vacuum. The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is just $400 during the retailer's Cyber Monday deals event.
The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market). With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.
This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld one, and comes with a motorbar cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush and docking station.
"In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so light weight that has the power that this machine has," one reviewer raves. "I have a one-year old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet even when turned on max."
Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Walmart is practically giving this Keurig brewer away
Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir.
Find it in five colors.
This deal, along with the rest of Walmart's Cyber Monday sales, will go live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)
How to shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Walmart Deals for Days sale is entering its final week, with one last batch of must-see Cyber Monday deals going live Sunday, Nov. 27 at noon EST for Walmart+ members, and 7 p.m. EST for everyone else.
This week, you'll be able to grab an Apple TV HD (32 GB) for $59, the Barbie Malibu House playset for $50 and a 50" QLED Roku 4K TV for $288. That's right: You can get a QLED television for under $300... while supplies last.
That "while supplies last" bit is important: Virtually all of Walmart's early Black Friday deals sold out. So if you want to guarantee you'll get Walmart's best Cyber Monday deals, sign up for Walmart+ now. In addition to early access to these Cyber Monday deals, Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, plus a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month (or $98 annually)
Walmart Cyber Monday fitness deal alert: Get the Echelon exercise rower for only $297
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
This doorbuster deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)
This Barbie Malibu House play set is $50 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to buy toys to gift for the holidays.
This two-story, 2-foot-wide Barbie dollhouse includes more than 25 decorative pieces.. and it's a whopping half off at Walmart Deals for Days. (Dolls not included.)
Barbie Malibu House playset, $50 (reduced from $99)
Save $700 on Samsung's 'The Terrace' outdoor TV during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Walmart is offering a Cyber Monday discount on the best-in-class, 4.6-star-rated Samsung Terrace outdoor TV. The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.
Walmart+ members will get access to this doorbuster deal seven hours before everyone else, so if you want to make sure that you don't miss out on this excellent discount, sign up for Walmart+ now.
55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV, $2,798 (reduced from $3,498)
Black Friday final hours: Save $1,500 on a Samsung smart refrigerator
It's the last few hours of Black Friday weekend. You're running out of time to score a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for $1,500 off.
The smart refrigerator has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews. The kitchen appliance is deeply discounted during Samsung's Cyber Monday sale.
But hurry, this deal will likely end soon.
This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser or the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.
Samsung's touch-screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.
"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."
Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)
Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen. This deal goes live at 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can get early access starting at noon EST.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)
Belated Black Friday fitness deal: Get the Amazon Halo View for over 50% off
Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.
Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.
Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro
In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,046 (regularly $1,350)
Belated Black Friday deal: save $300 on The Peloton Bike at Amazon
Looking for a big ticket luxury fitness gift to really wow a loved one -- or even treat yourself -- this year? You couldn't be shopping at a better time, because The Peloton Bike is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping $300 off. Check out this great fitness deal below.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (reduced from $1,445)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.
This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5
Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.
The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
Android users can even respond to text messages.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
You can get the Theragun Pro for $150 off with this last-minute black Friday deal
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $600)
Walmart Deals for Days: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car is $79 for Cyber Monday
The electric bumper car can reach up to 1 MPH, make 360 degree turns and features flashing LED Lights. The car is made with a soft rubber bumper to protect walls and furniture, and features an adjustable safety belt.
It's on sale now for $79 at Walmart.
This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.
This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79
Not a Spidey fan? Walmart has themed bumper cars for a variety of shows and characters, all for $79.
Minnie Mouse 6V bumper car, $79
Gabby's Dollhouse 6V bumper car, $79
Get a 4K RCA smart TV for only $248 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale
Looking for a new 4K TV to watch your favorite holiday movies on? Then check out this deal on the 58" RCA 4K smart TV.
This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K. At $200 it's an excellent deal for a 4K TV. The deal officially starts at 7 p.m. EST, but it's live right now for Walmart+ members.
58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 30-piece glass food storage set is the ultimate Black Friday kitchen deal
Struggling to put away all those Thanksgiving leftovers? You probably need a new kitchen storage set. And Walmart has one heck of an amazing deal on food storage containers: You can get a 30-piece glass storage set for just $20 this Black Friday.
These glass storage containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and even oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The set includes one 7-cup round container with lid, three 4-cup round containers with lids, three 2-cup round containers with lids, six 1-cup round containers with lids and two 4-cup rectangular containers with lids.
This Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 for Black Friday
This cute-looking Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The on-sale set includes everything you need to snap an instant photo.
The photo bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
Walmart Deals for Days: This Squishmallows luggage set is perfect for holiday travel, and it's just $38 for Black Friday
If you're planning holiday travels with young children, this Walmart Black Friday deal is not to be missed -- you can get an adorable two-piece Squishmallows luggage set.
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is back in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. It was out of stock earlier today, but new quantities just showed up online.
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $702
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday
Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible deal on the 4.8-star-rated 85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (QN90B). It's a whopping $2,400 off for Black Friday.
This high-end Samsung Neo QLED is loaded with features: Quantum HDR 32, Dolby Atmos and 3D object-tracking sound, a powerful AI-driven processor that upscales content to 4K resolution, an eye-comfort mode for low-light viewing and a 120 Hz refresh rate (ideal for gaming). It's roughly half price during the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
Save $500 on a whisper-quiet Samsung dishwasher for Black Friday
Noticed that your dishwasher is a little noisy? Why not buy a new, practically silent dishwasher today? We've found the best Black Friday deal on a 39 dBA Samsung Bespoke smart linear dishwasher.
Stop worrying about stubborn holiday leftovers leaving residue on your dishes. This top-rated Samsung dishwasher is quiet and powerful. Plus, it's on sale for Black Friday.
Running at 39 decibels, the Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.
Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."
The dishwasher is on sale now at Best Buy and Samsung.
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)
Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $800 (regularly $1,170)
Lululemon's most popular yoga pants are deeply discounted for Black Friday, but they're selling out quick
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. Today's Black Friday sale may have something to do with it: Lululemon Align pants normally sell for $128 and up, but today, you can get a pair for as low as $29.
Yes, really.
These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention. These normally retail for $128 - $138, but today, you won't pay more than $99. And, for some color and size combinations, you'll pay much less -- as little as $29 during Black Friday.
25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)
This 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo is $1,150 off for Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry room. We've found an impressive Black Friday deal on a 4.9-star-rated Samsung washer and dryer duo.
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair.
The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.
Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.
Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)
Right now, you can save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke laundry set.
Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)
The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.
Best Buy has the best deal on the Bespoke washer and Bespoke dryer right now.
New Samsung Bespoke washer, $949 (regularly $1,689)
New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $950 (regularly $1,689)
Save $40 on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Keep your teeth nice and clean after your holiday meals with this top-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush. It's on sale now for only $60.
This electric toothbrush has clean, white and gum-care modes. It also has a pressure sensor that protects your teeth and gums from excess brushing. This smart toothbrush offers a replacement reminder when you need to swap out your brush head.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush, $60 (reduced from $100)
Save on Ancestry DNA testing kits during the Amazon Black Friday sale
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity tests make a fun holiday gift for the family. They can help you and your family members learn more about their family history and background. Right now, you can get a DNA test for only $59 during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The AncestryDNA genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.
AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test, $49 (reduced from $99)
Black Friday Amazon Prime exclusive: Get a Luna cooling weighted blanket for 49% off
Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help people sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 49% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.
Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $64 (reduced from $125)
The Shark steam and scrub mop is only $139 during the Walmart Black Friday sale
Walmart has an unbeatable deal on this Shark steam mop right now. The mop is normally priced at $179, but during the Walmart Black Friday sale you can get it for only $139.
The Shark steam and scrub steam mop gently scrubs and sanitizes simultaneously for a thorough clean. The combination of steam and rotating pads removes stuck-on stain removal better than traditional steam mops.
Shark steam and scrub steam mop, $139 (reduced from $179)
