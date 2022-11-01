Watch CBS News

Sources: 2 police officers shot in Newark, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - Two police officers have been shot in Newark, sources told CBS2. 

The incident started around 2 p.m. near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. 

Check below for the latest details. 

 

Newark PBA responds to shooting

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack. This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone," said NJSPBA President Patrick Colligan. 

By CBS New York Team
 

More details on shooting incident

A law enforcement source tells CBS2 the injuries to the two officers are not considered life threatening. 

A law enforcement source told CBS News the officers were shot while attempting to serve a warrant.  

They were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The source tells CBS2 the gunman was firing from the roof or window of a building and is still at large. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Sources: 2 officers have been shot in Newark

Sources now tell CBS2 that two officers have been shot in the incident in Newark. 

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. 

By CBS New York Team
 

At least 1 officer shot, authorities say

At least 1 police officer shot in Newark 06:00
By CBS New York Team
 

Gov. Murphy reacts to shooting

"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe." 

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a report of a shooting in Newark. 

