Sources: 2 police officers shot in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. - Two police officers have been shot in Newark, sources told CBS2.
The incident started around 2 p.m. near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue.
Check below for the latest details.
Newark PBA responds to shooting
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack. This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone," said NJSPBA President Patrick Colligan.
More details on shooting incident
A law enforcement source tells CBS2 the injuries to the two officers are not considered life threatening.
A law enforcement source told CBS News the officers were shot while attempting to serve a warrant.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The source tells CBS2 the gunman was firing from the roof or window of a building and is still at large.
Sources: 2 officers have been shot in Newark
Sources now tell CBS2 that two officers have been shot in the incident in Newark.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
At least 1 officer shot, authorities say
Gov. Murphy reacts to shooting
"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."
Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 is over the scene of a report of a shooting in Newark.