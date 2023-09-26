Where to find the best last-minute deals on Halloween candy: Save on Reese's, Nerds, M&Ms, Snickers and more favorites

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is finally here! That means you're going to need plenty of Halloween candy to pass out tonight. If you forgot to stock up, no worries. We're here to help! The CBS Essentials shopping team has scoured all the top retailers to find the best last-minute deals on your favorite Halloween chocolates and Halloween candies. We've found Halloween treat deals for you, no matter if you're stocking up on mini Reese's peanut butter cups or fun-size bags of Twizzlers.

Delight your trick-or-treaters, Halloween party guests or even pack a spooky sweet school lunch surprise for less. Shop the best deals on all of your favorite Halloween candy below. But don't delay -- trick-or-treaters will soon be at your door!

Get Quick Delivery on Instacart



Order on Instacart to stock up on candy from your local grocery store, pharmacy or convenience store. You can shop local grocery and convenience stores, plus retailers like Costco, Walmart and Sam's club to get fast, same day delivery on Halloween candy and any last-minute Halloween party supplies.

Order all your favorites like Snickers, M&Ms and more on Instacart now. Delivery times vary based on the store you choose and how many shoppers are available in your area, but you can often get small orders (say a few bags of candy) in as fast as an hour.

Head over to Sam's Club's to get extra-large bags of candy to make sure that everyone gets a treat this Halloween. Plus, having a bit of leftover candy for yourself is never a bad thing.

Sam's club even has some hot deals on full-size candy bars if you really want to be the most popular house on the block. Get yours now to get Halloween-ready (and perhaps to do some pre-Halloween snacking). Sam's Club offers pick-up, delivery and shipping.

Shop Halloween candy at Sam's Club

If you don't want to buy in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco, Walmart has some of the lowest prices on Halloween candy. The retailer has tons of options for under $5 if you're not looking to splurge, or simply don't get a lot of trick or treaters. The retailer also offers bags of full-size treats.

If you want fast and free delivery right to your home, consider a Walmart+ membership. You can get same-day local delivery for your last-minute Halloween shopping needs. The membership will give you access to gas discounts and to Paramount+, where you can watch tons of fun Halloween movies to get you into the spooky spirit.

Shop Halloween candy at Walmart

Amazon has tons of great Halloween candy deals. Plus, with Amazon Fresh you can get your candy right away. Amazon Fresh is a a grocery service that offers quick same-day delivery and in-store pickup in select regions.

Stock up on Halloween candy and then check out Amazon's Halloween deals on costumes and decorations. The retailer has tons of fun Halloween deals to get you in the spirit for spooky season and some are even eligible for same day delivery if you order soon.

Shop Halloween candy at Amazon

Costco



Costco is a great place to stock up on just about anything you need, including Halloween candy. Since Costco specializes in large, bulk items, it's a great place to get a pack of full-size candy bars for a great price. Skip the minis -- full-sized candy will definitely delight all of the trick-or-treaters that come to your door this Halloween.

Plus, if you're hosting a Halloween party, Costco is a great place to pick up candy and all of your party essentials, including plates, bowls, cups, napkins, pizza and soda. If you don't want to deal with the Halloween crowd at Costco, order same-day pickup online or order delivery through Instacart.

If you're not a Costco member yet (why not?), it's a great time to join. You can currently get a Costco membership with a $30 Costco Shop Card for just $60. Be sure to enter code "CJPROMO" at checkout to get your Costco Shop card.

Shop Halloween candy at Costco

