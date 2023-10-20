Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out today for Nintendo Switch. What to know and where to get it

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo has just released the latest game in its Super Mario Bros. franchise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Like the Mario games on previous Nintendo console, it's a whimsical and colorful adventure with new enemies, new power ups and new game mechanics.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch. It's literally become an overnight best-seller. But don't just take our word for it: Marc Deschamps of Comicbook.com called the new action/adventure as a "Mario masterpiece," and that it "might even be the best 2D Mario game ever."

So, if you're looking for the perfect holiday game for your kids, teens and even the nostalgic adult gamers in your life, we highly recommend snagging a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A wonderful game for all ages

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Number of Players: 1 to 4 (locally or online) | Rating: E | Publisher: Nintendo | Game File Size: 3.5GB | Genre: 2D Action/Adventure (side-scrolling)

In this all-new, colorful and fast-paced adventure, Mario and his friends have been invited to visit the Flower Kingdom. Their arch rival King Bowser has also traveled to this land and has begun wreaking havoc. It's now up to Mario and his friends to fend off King Bowser and help the citizens of Flower Kingdom save their land. Joining Mario on this quest is his pal Luigi, along with Peach, Daisy, the Toads and Toadette. Younger players can also control the Yoshis or Nabbit (for an easier gameplay experience).

Each exciting new area of the Flower Kingdom is chock full of adventure, challenges and surprises. For example, pipes come alive and power-ups can cause some unusual transformations that give Mario and his pals useful new abilities.

What we love about Super Mario Bros. Wonder is that the game can be played by one player, or experienced locally (using the same Nintendo Switch) or online (with a Nintendo Switch Online membership) by up to four players simultaneously.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers many hours of challenges and fun for players of all ages. It takes full advantage of the Switch's sound and graphics capabilities to showcase Mario in a 2D adventure that's unlike what gamers have ever experienced before.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available right now in digital and physical format. The digital version can be downloaded and played immediately. The game is compatible with all versions of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Red Edition

To commemorate the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has also released a limited-edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition, called the Mario Red Edition. This bundle includes the console, one Joy-Con controller and a dock. It showcases the iconic Mario red color.

No matter which Switch system someone is using, another ideal holiday gift is a one year membership to Nintendo Switch Online ($20). This offers unlimited access to a bunch of classic games, allows for multiplayer online gaming and much more.

