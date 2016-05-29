Pat Summitt
The legendary women's basketball coach has inspired millions with her triumphs on the court and her openness about Alzheimer's disease
-
What you need to know about early-onset Alzheimer's
Iconic women's basketball coach Pat Summitt died just a few years after being diagnosed at a relatively young age
-
Pat Summitt: "I am very demanding"
n 1999, basketball coach Pat Summitt told 60 Minutes that she's as tough on herself as she is on her team. Summitt has died at age 64
-
Athletes, coaches, lawmakers react to Pat Summitt's death
The Tennessee coach touched thousands of lives on the hardcourt, and thousands more beyond
-
The Pat Summitt coaching tree is massive
The rich legacy of the Vols coach can be seen on the sidelines and in front offices throughout the college and professional ranks
-
A look at Pat Summitt's milestone victories among the 1,098
The winningest coach in NCAA Division I college basketball history also had some of the sport's most memorable moments
-
Pat Summitt, iconic University of Tennessee basketball coach, dead at 64
Legendary coach of the Lady Vols, who set record for most wins in college basketball history, had been diagnosed with early onset dementia
-
Former rival pulling for Pat Summitt amid Alzheimer's progression
Summitt's family says last few days have been difficult for the former Tennessee women's basketball coach as her Alzheimer's disease worsens
-
Tennessee's Pat Summitt struggling with Alzheimer's, family admits
The all-time leading wins leader for D1 college basketball has been visited by several former players amid reports of failing health
-
Taking a chance on Tyler Summitt
Louisiana Tech women's basketball's new head coach shares what he learned growing up on the court from legendary coach and mother, Pat Summitt. Watch Lesley Stahl's full report for 60 Minutes Sports on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
-
Obama honors Medal of Freedom recipients
President celebrates the lives and work of Madeleine Albright, Toni Morrison, Bob Dylan, Pat Summitt at White House ceremony
-
Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, to 13 notable Americans in 2012
-
Obama to honor Medal of Freedom recipients
Bob Dylan, Toni Morrison, Madeleine Albright, John Glenn and Pat Summit among this year's recipients of the nation's highest civilian honor
-
One more hoop for Pat Summitt: A memoir
Crown Archetype announced a book deal Tuesday with Pat Summitt, the record-setting leader of the Lady Volunteers' basketball team
-
Pat Summitt's son: "God has bigger plan for her"
Son of famed basketball coach says mom is "stepping into new role," family will take things "one step at a time"
-
Pat Summitt steps down
Pat Summitt has the most wins of any coach in college basketball history. Not though, she's stepped down due to her dementia diagnosis. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Summitt: It's been a "great ride" at Tennessee
Hall of Fame coach, who is stepping aside after dementia diagnosis, says it was "privilege" to guide Lady Vols for 38 years
-
Pat Summitt steps down as Tennessee coach
Legendary basketball coach Pat Summitt stepped down as head coach of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers after she was diagnosed with dementia. Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Summitt steps down after dementia diagnosis
Legendary University of Tennessee basketball coach will become head coach emeritus, says she recognizes that time has come
-
Pat Summitt steps down
Pat Summitt has been coaching for the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team since 1974. She steps down after being diagnosed with dementia, handing over her whistle to Tennessee's newest coach Holly Warlick.
-
Pat Summitt steps aside as Tennessee coach
Long-time assistant Holly Warlick promoted to replace sport's winningest coach, who will now be "head coach emeritus"
-
Pat Summitt (1952-2016)
Pat Summitt, winningest coach in Division I college basketball history, is dead at 64
-
David Hyde Pierce on Alzheimer's experience
Actor and activist David Hyde Pierce speaks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the retirement of famed women's basketball coach Pat Summit after her dementia diagnosis, and his personal experience battling Alzheimer's disease in his family.
-
Dementia ends basketball coach's career
Women's basketball icon Pat Summit, diagnosed with early onset dementia less than a year ago, is stepping down after four decades as coach at the University of Tennessee. CBS News national correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.
-
Pat Summitt battles early-onset dementia
59-year-old legendary coach announces dementia battle in video statement to fans, says she'll keep coaching
-
Pat Summitt: I don't want "pity party"
Legendary Univ. of Tennessee women's basketball coach vows to keep at it despite early onset dementia diagnosis at age of 59
