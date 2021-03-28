Live

Taking a chance on Tyler Summitt

Louisiana Tech women's basketball's new head coach shares what he learned growing up on the court from legendary coach and mother, Pat Summitt. Watch Lesley Stahl's full report for 60 Minutes Sports on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
