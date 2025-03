Women's History Month: First woman to walk in space for NASA March is Women's History Month and what better way to celebrate than by spotlighting trailblazing women like Dr. Kathy Sullivan. Sullivan made history as the first american woman to walk in space in 1984, during her tenure as a NASA Astronaut. She then became the first woman to reach the challenger deep which is the deepest known point in the ocean in 2020. Dr. Sullivan speaks with Mary Calivi about her incredible career.