Woman found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

Police are investigating a homicide after a 66-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn home. CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to neighbors, who say they've heard fighting and screaming there in the past.
