Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at Oscars

Actor Will Smith stunned those watching the Oscars when he slapped comedian Chris Rock. The Academy said it condemns Smith's actions and will launch a formal review. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier has the details.
