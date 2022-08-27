Watch CBS News

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows whales remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale-watching encounter just outside New York Harbor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.