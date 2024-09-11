Watch CBS News

Walk with us to cure Lupus

Imagine a disease that turns your body against itself. That's Lupus. Only three therapies currently exist. But together, we can find new treatments, and ultimately, a cure. Joins us Oct. 19, 2024 at the Intrepid and walk with us to cure Lupus.
