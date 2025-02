Ukraine marks 3 years since Russian invasion It has been 3 years since Russia invaded Ukraine. In what Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed a quote "special military operation," has turned into Europe's largest conflict since World War Two. Tens of thousands killed, millions of Ukrainians became refugees and Russia was isolated from the west. Director Of Studies at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Marcus Stanley, explains the lasting impact and what could happen next in the war.