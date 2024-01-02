Watch CBS News

Twins in Connecticut born in different years

Twins in Connecticut were born just minutes apart but in different years. The first baby, a boy, came into the world at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Minutes later, on Jan. 1, 2024, his sister arrived.
