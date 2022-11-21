Watch CBS News

Turkey donations going to families in need

Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reports.
