Trump sentencing in hush money case will likely be delayed until after 2nd term President-elect Donald Trump will likely not be sentenced next week on 34 felony convictions in his hush money case. Tuesday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office told the court they do not oppose delaying the sentencing until after Trump's second term in office, which would be 2029. CBS News New York's Jessica Moore has more on what's next in the case and reaction from Team Trump.