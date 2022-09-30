Watch CBS News

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Friday 5 p.m. update

Hurricane Ian made landfall again Friday, this time in South Carolina, and even though the storm is out of Florida, they're a long way from recovery. CBS2's John Elliott has the latest on the storm's path.
