Town of Babylon raking in cannabis tax revenue

Babylon cannabis dispensaries are raking in big bucks on Long Island. So far, there are only two brick and mortar cannabis shops there, and they're both in the town of Babylon. CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
