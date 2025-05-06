Tips to properly land the perfect job It's a confusing time in the U.S. job market. The number of jobs is growing, but so is the amount of time people are spending unemployed. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics employers added 177,000 jobs in April, slightly less than the number added in March, but the share of workers experiencing long-term unemployment, which is more than 27 weeks, rose to 23.5%, that's the highest share in three years! So how can workers navigate this uncertain climate? Dr. Ivan Misner, Career Expert and Founder of Business Network International, details the best ways to stand out and land a new job.