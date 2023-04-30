Watch CBS News

The Point: One-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams​ is many things: a blue-collar mayor trying to keep the city afloat, a technology geek and a New Yorker with plenty of swagger. CBS2's Marcia Kramer visited Gracie Mansion for a one-on-one interview with the mayor.
