"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo made his return to Broadway on Tuesday night, joining the company of "Dear Evan Hansen."

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo joins "Dear Evan Hansen" "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo made his return to Broadway on Tuesday night, joining the company of "Dear Evan Hansen."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On