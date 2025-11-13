Staten Island lawmaker pitches capping toll fees as drivers get stuck with bills for thousands Every driver should pay their tolls, and pay them on time. When they don't, those small debts can explode into tens of thousands of dollars, raising questions of fairness: how much is too much? And why do so many drivers claim they weren't warned about their exploding debt until it was too late? CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi is pressing the MTA for answers as part of our "Driven Into Debt" series.