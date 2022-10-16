Watch CBS News

Starbucks workers go on strike in Brooklyn

It was an all-day walkout for workers who voted over the summer to unionize a Reserve store in Williamsburg. Baristas did so because they say the coffee giant is ignoring their demands and stalling. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.