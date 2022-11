Marcia's Attic carries clothes, accessories and toys for newborns up to juniors, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Shop Local Saturday: Marcia's Attic Marcia's Attic carries clothes, accessories and toys for newborns up to juniors, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On