Shiri Bibas, 2 sons laid to rest in Israel as communities around the world mourn There was an outpouring of grief from Israel to Scarsdale, New York as Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, were laid to rest Wednesday. They were taken hostage on Oct. 7 and their remains were finally returned this month as part of the ongoing ceasefire. CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.