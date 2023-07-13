Watch CBS News

SAG-AFTRA votes to go on strike Thursday night

The union representing thousands of Hollywood actors has voted to strike. They now join screenwriters who have been picketing for more than 70 days. Chris Holmstrom reports for CBS New York. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3Y65WdH
