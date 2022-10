Robert Moses, the man who rebuilt New York Urban planner Robert Moses (1888-1981) was the unelected official who single-handedly reshaped New York City and its environs with his massive public works projects – highways, bridges, tunnels and parks that redrew the map – while displacing tens of thousands whose homes stood in his way. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Robert Caro, author of the classic Moses biography "The Power Broker," and with actor Ralph Fiennes, who stars as Moses in a new play, "Straight Line Crazy."