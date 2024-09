Remembering 9/11, 23 years later On Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks. This year also marks a dark milestone: more New York first responders have now died from post 9/11 illnesses than died on the actual day of the attack. CBS News New York's Christina Fan leads our team coverage.