Release of hostages held by Hamas delayed

The release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas is currently on hold, and now it appears those kidnapped won't be released until at least Friday. CBS New York's Dick Brennan reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3sKMlUW
