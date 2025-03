Poll finds New Yorkers going into debt over rising cost of food A new poll from non-profit No Kid Hungry New York found that 53 percent of New Yorkers are in higher debt due to the rising cost of food. The poll also found that 62 percent of New Yorkers are against federal cuts to food assistance programs like Snap, WIC, and summer lunch programs. Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York, explains the findings.