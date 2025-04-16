Watch CBS News

Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli

Jaia Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for the fatal January stabbing Ray Hodge, 36, in a dispute witnesses say started over who was next in line at a Harlem deli.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.