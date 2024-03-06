Watch CBS News

Phase 2 of Willets Point project approved

Willets Point in Queens is a step closer to a major redevelopment. The City Planning Commission on Wednesday approved Phase 2 of the project, which includes 1,400 affordable homes, a hotel and a 25,000-seat soccer stadium.
