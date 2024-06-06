Watch CBS News

Performances announced for 2024 Tony Awards

Viewers can expect some spectacular live performances during this year's Tony Awards. CBS New York's Tony Awards preview airs June 13 at 7 p.m., and you can watch the Tony Awards on June 16 on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.
