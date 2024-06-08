Watch CBS News

NYRR hosts largest ever Mini 10K in Central Park

New York Road Runners hosted its largest ever Mini 10K in Central Park on Saturday. The race was founded in 1972 and named after a symbol of women's liberation -- the mini skirt. Nine thousand women and children ran in Saturday's race.
