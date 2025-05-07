NYPD officers attacked in Times Square by teen gang members The NYPD continues its search for suspects involved in an assault in Times Square against police officers last week. The NYPD believes all suspects are members of the so called Little Devils of 42nd Street Gang, which is an offshoot of a violent Venezuelan street gang, with some members as young as 12 years old. CBS News Law Enforcement Expert, Richard Esposito, breaks down the attack and details what likely outcomes the young suspects could face.