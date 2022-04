The Rent Stabilization Association proposed 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent increases on 1-year leases for regulated apartments.

NYC's largest landlord organization calls for rent hike The Rent Stabilization Association proposed 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent increases on 1-year leases for regulated apartments.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On