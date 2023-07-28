Watch CBS News

NYC taxi driver speaks out after vicious beating

We're hearing from a New York City taxi driver who was viciously beaten on a busy Midtown street. The attack was caught on camera, and as CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports, the driver is still dealing with pain and anger more than a week later.
