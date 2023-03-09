Watch CBS News

Newark unveils Harriet Tubman monument

The city of Newark on Thursday unveiled a monument of Harriet Tubman in a square named after the abolitionist. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, big names from Newark gathered to celebrate Tubman's fearless contributions to American history.
