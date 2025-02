New Yorkers protest erasing words transgender, queer from Stonewall National Monument website The official government website for the Stonewall National Monument has replaced the acronym LGBTQ with "LGB," eliminating the words transgender and queer, and now, the Army is officially banning transgender recruits. New Yorkers gathered together Friday to show their support for the trans and queer community. CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports.