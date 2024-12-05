Watch CBS News

Nassau County lawmakers eye passing Gio's Law

In 2019, Gio's Law was passed by the state, empowering first responders to be equipped with EpiPens. Until now, counties with populations over 1 million were exempt. CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
