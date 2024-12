N.Y. law loophole made it hard to charge driver in deadly crash, prosecutor says Four members of a Long Island family were killed when another driver slammed into their vehicle last summer. Even though evidence showed that driver was under the influence of drugs, prosecutors say it was difficult to charge him because of a loophole in New York's state law. CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi has been reporting on that loophole and the push to close it.