Watch CBS News

Mysterious drones now spotted over South Bronx

The NYPD says it's now investigating drone sightings over the Bronx following similar reports in other parts of the city and New Jersey. CBS News New York's Christina Fan has the latest on what's being done about it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.