Watch CBS News

Mothers of girls shot in Brooklyn speak out

Two little girls, 9 and 11, were shot while playing in a park Monday near a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Investigators believe the girls, who are cousins, were not the intended targets. CBS New York's Alice Gainer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.