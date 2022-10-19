Watch CBS News

Migrant relief center opens on Randall's Island

The migrant relief center on Randall's Island is ready for asylum seekers, just about two weeks after construction began. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports the goal is to help ease the migrant crisis in the city.
