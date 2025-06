Mamdani declares victory in mayoral primary New Yorkers braced the heat and took to the polls yesterday to cast their picks for New York City Mayor. The results still need be certified, but in a stunning upset Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist with little name recognition at the start of this race, declared victory over Former Governor Cuomo making him the likely Democratic nominee for Mayor in November. Politico reporter Nick Reisman breaks down the results.