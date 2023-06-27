Watch CBS News

Major delays at all Tri-State Area airports

According to FlightAware, as of 11 p.m., Newark Airport had a combined about 900 cancelations and delays, LaGuardia had about 800, and JFK had close to 750. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the travel misery.
