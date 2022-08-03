Watch CBS News

Little girl, woman killed in East Harlem fire

Officials said a 46-year-old man was inside with his 36-year-old girlfriend and 5-year-old daughter. He was hospitalized with critical injuries, but they did not survive. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has the latest on the investigation.
