KR3T Dance Company marks 35 years This weekend, the KR3T Dance Company is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special performance. KR3T stands for "Keep Rising To The Top" and that's what thousands of dancers have done through this company that has been in East Harlem for decades. Their show this weekend "The Journey" will feature ten performances with powerful messages from the dancers' own experiences. Founder and Executive Director OF KR3T, Violeta Galagarza, talks about what makes this dance company stand out and previews their upcoming performance.