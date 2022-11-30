Watch CBS News

Know Before You Go for Nov. 30, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams says New York City will treat mentally ill, even if they refuse; arrest after suspicious powder incident at Midtown hotel; Red Alert for rain and strong wind gusts. CBS2's Chris Wragge, Mary Calvi and Vanessa Murdock report.
