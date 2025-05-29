Watch CBS News

Knicks fans erupt at Central Park watch party during Game 5 win over Pacers

CBS News New York's Otis Livingston has a recap of the Knicks' 111-94 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, and Krystle Rich talks to ecstatic fans in the park.
