Watch CBS News

Juneteenth NJ is back Saturday at Newark Symphony Hall

Stevens Germain and Jola Babalola, founders of Juneteenth NJ and Moneta-Kai Price, host of event joins CBS New York to discuss the Juneteenth NJ event.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.